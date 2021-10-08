Democratic City Council candidate endorsed by GOP in reelection campaign

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

City Councilman Robert Holden has been endorsed by the Queens County Republican Party for his re-election campaign to the New York City Council representing District 30, which will take place on Nov. 2.

Holden ran against progressive candidate Juan Ardila during the Democratic primary election in June, beating Ardila by 926 votes. John Spataro was running on the Republican ticket but dropped out of the race shortly after the primary. Spataro is now running for election for judge of the New York Supreme Court 11th Judicial District.

Now that there is no candidate running against Holden, he will appear on the ballot on the Republican and Democratic lines, as well the third party Conservative and Save Our City lines.

“I am very proud to be endorsed by the Queens County Republican Party and honored to have my name on the Republican ballot line in November,” Holden said. “My priorities have always been the issues that unite most New Yorkers, like public safety, clean parks and quality education. I’ve always thought of the people of the district as my party because they’re who I serve. Bringing voters of different parties together is a great opportunity, especially as we come together to recover from the pandemic.”

Queens County Republican Party Chair Joann Ariola, who is also running on the GOP line for City Council District 32, said Holden’s record is “unmatched” as he fights for the quality of life in his district.

“Standing up for our police and putting meaningful solutions that work for everyone above party politics [makes] him an elected official whose values appeal to the vast majority of Queens residents,” Ariola said in a statement. “The district and the city need Holden’s continued voice of reason. We are proud to support him in the general election.”

Holden was elected into office in 2017, beating incumbent Elizabeth Crowley by a slim margin of .64 percent of the vote. Holden entered that race as a Democrat but lost the Democratic primary to Crowley by 27.62 percent of the vote. He then ran on the Republican, GOP and other conservative lines in the General Election, where he beat out Crowley.

Kevin Ryan, a spokesperson for Holden, said the councilman has been a registered Democrat his whole life.