Donuts, PPE distributed during PS/IS 102Q Bayview’s Parent Association’s ‘Dads Take Your Child to School Day’

By Benedetta Tommaselli
Courtesy of PS/IS 102Q Parent Association

In concurrence with New York state’s “Dads Take Your Child to School Day,” PS/IS 102Q Bayview’s Parent Association (Q102PA) organized “Donuts with Dad” as their first event of the school year. 

More than 200 dads and father figures (grandfathers, uncles, cousins, big brothers, etc.) attended the Sept. 30 event with their children.

Courtesy of PS/IS 102Q Parent Association
Courtesy of PS/IS 102Q Parent Association

In addition to distributing donuts, the parent association partnered up with NYC Health + Hospitals’ Test and Trace Corps to conduct outreach to the parent community with informational materials about COVID-19 during the event. 

During the event, the guests received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as masks, children’s masks, bottles of hand sanitizer and print materials (in multiple languages) about the COVID-19 vaccine and the prevention of the virus. More than 2,000 masks were distributed during the event.

Courtesy of PS/IS 102Q Parent Association

 Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association’s last “Dads Take Your Child to School Day” was in 2019. 

“We hope to have more family building engagement events this year and continue to partner with other community based organizations and city/state agencies,” according to a statement from the Q102PA Executive Board. “Our next event is the school’s annual Fall Festival (also returning after a long pause from the pandemic). The Parent Association is partnering with DSNY/NYC Zero Waste and spreading the word about making eco-friendly choices and the importance of reusable bags. We received a large donation of DSNY orange reusable bags (made of 90% recycled material) which fits the PS/IS 102Q’s Fall Festival color theme!”

PS/IS 102Q Bayview School, located in Elmhurst, is a Title I, New York City public school in community school district 24 with students in pre-K through eighth grade.

