Flushing man busted for shooting victim in the rear end: NYPD

A Flushing man was collared Wednesday and charged with attempted murder after shooting a victim in his rear end back in March, according to authorities.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows arrested Kareef Bostick, 20, of Parson Boulevard, and charged him with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon a shooting that occurred in broad daylight on March 18 at the corner of 65th Avenue and 161st Street.

Bostick approached a 37-year-old man and the two engaged in a verbal dispute, at which time Bostick allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim one time in the buttocks before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens where he was treated and released.