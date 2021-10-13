Glen Oaks Village co-op donates tractor to Queens Farm

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens County Farm Museum was the recent recipient of an agricultural tractor, donated by the Glen Oaks Village residential co-op.

On Friday, Oct. 1, members of the co-op’s board of directors, management and residents gathered at Queens Farm with Senator John Liu, Councilman Barry Grodenchik and representatives from Congressman Tom Suozzi’s and Assemblyman David Weprin’s offices, for the tractor donation ceremony of the 2016 Massey Ferguson tractor, which had only 66 hours of use.

“We are so grateful to Bob Friedrich, the board of directors and the residents of Glen Oaks Village for this generous tractor donation,” Queens County Farm Museum’s Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin said. “Queens Farm has been continuously farmed for over three centuries as New York City grew around it. Our relationship with Glen Oaks Village is a testament to our connection to the community.”

“This shiny red tractor from Glen Oaks Village will help Queens Farm reap a beautiful harvest for years to come. Many thanks to Bob Friedrich and the board for their thoughtfulness and generosity, and much congratulations to Jen Weprin who has elevated Queens Farm several levels and to founding chairman Jim Trent who had the vision and dedication to Queens Farm since long before tractors were even invented,” Liu said.

Queens County Farm currently offers free daily admission 354 days per year and is a source of fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, eggs, honey, and a slate of public programs and events. The site at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. is a New York City Landmark and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Glen Oaks Village was built adjacent to Queens Farm in 1947 shortly after World War II to help those returning from the military find affordable housing. It started as a rental housing complex and was converted to a co-op in 1981 and is now the largest garden apartment residential co-op in New York.

“I am thrilled with the gift of this beautiful tractor. This is just the latest show of support that Glen Oaks Village has been demonstrating for years towards Queens Farm. We are great neighbors together,” Queens Farm Board President James Trent said.

The tractor will be used to support the farm’s largest agricultural expansion since the 1970s. According to the farm, it is on track to add an additional five acres of land into production by 2026.

“Queens County Farm Museum provides a historical 47-acre respite to the residents of Queens and beyond. The donation of this tractor by the Glen Oaks Village Co-op will allow Queens Farm to continue to educate the community and visitors as to this area’s rich agricultural past and heighten awareness to the importance of sustainable agricultural practices today,” Suozzi said.