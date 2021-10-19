Suozzi honors two Bayside police officers at second annual Hometown Heroes ceremony

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two Bayside-based police officers were honored last week among 11 “Hometown Heroes” from Queens and Long Island.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Congressman Tom Suozzi recognized PO Michael Miron and PO Joseph Buompastore for their “exemplary heroism” at the lawmaker’s second annual Hometown Heroes ceremony. The officers from the 111th Precinct apprehended criminals in two separate incidents earlier this year.

“Every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, members of our local police departments are protecting us and serving us. Police have some of the hardest jobs in the country. These are tough times for them. We must support them and understand they are protecting our community. We cannot allow ‘defund the police’ or anti-police rhetoric to discourage them,” said Suozzi, who represents New York’s Third Congressional District. “Today, we are highlighting just a few police officers who represent the good work done by members of our local police departments every day, and we say, ‘thank you.’”

The first incident took place in the early morning of May 22, 2021, when Miron and Buompastore responded to a call about a man who attempted to climb through the side window of a house while the homeowner was in her kitchen. According to the officers, they located and apprehended the perpetrator while he was searching for another location to break into.

Three months later on Aug. 20, the pair responded to a commercial burglary at Dunkin’ Donuts where a man shattered the front door and entered the store. The officers found the man behind the counter with the hammer in hand and took him into custody.

In addition to these police officers, Suozzi honored and thanked nine others from Glen Cove, Nassau County and Suffolk County. The officers were presented with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol and a Congressional citation.

The full list of honorees is included below.

NYPD, 111th Precinct

PO Michael Miron

PO Joseph Buompastore

Nassau County Police Department

Police Officer Jorge Barco

Suffolk County Police Department (Emergency Service Section Officers)

Lt. Thomas Zagajeski

Sgt. Ryan Sefton

PO Kevin Williamson

PO Daniel Colondona

PO Keith Jordan

PO Michael Cummings

Glen Cove Police Department