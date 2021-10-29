Hunters Point Parks Conservancy’s annual ‘LIC Bulbfest’ returning in November

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For the seventh consecutive year, the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) is hosting the “LIC Bulbfest” in Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunters Point South Park along the East River waterfront in Long Island City.

Over the last six years, the conservancy and volunteers have planted nearly 42,000 bulbs in the two adjoining parks before winter sets in leading to remarkable spring blooms.

HPPC and volunteers will plant nearly 16,000 bulbs this year, the largest number to date. This years planting event will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. or until all of the bulbs are planted.

“We are very excited to continue this LIC tradition for a 7th season. The parks have never looked better and we all look forward to our community turning out once again to contribute to keeping our parks the special place they have become. We would like to thank the Van Zyverden Company for donating the bulbs, Amazon for being our corporate sponsor for this event, and most of all the volunteers that will show up to help us plant the bulbs.”

This year’s event will continue the safety protocols introduced last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a timed check-in process and volunteers must sign up in advance here for a specific check-in time.

Volunteers will meet at the plaza in Gantry Plaza State Park near Center Boulevard between 48th and 49th Avenue, and will then disperse throughout the two parks. Instructions on how to plant bulbs will be given at that time.

No previous experience is necessary and volunteers of all ages are welcome.

“In partnership with the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, we’re glad to support this year’s bulb planting,” Amazon’s NYC.”Head of External Affairs Carley Graham Garcia said. “This event is such a fun opportunity for our community to get together and experience the parks. We’re looking forward to enjoying these blooms with our neighbors across the metro area this spring.”

Unvaccinated volunteers are required to wear a mask throughout the duration of the event. Masks will be provided to participants if needed. HPPC will also provide cleaned gardening gloves and sanitized tools and have hand sanitizer available for all volunteers.