Jamaica man convicted of murder for gunning down his neighbor in 2014

A Jamaica man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of his neighbor who was just steps from his home, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Sharif Brown, 37, of 140th Street in Jamaica, was convicted at trial Tuesday night following a two-week-long trial before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis. The jury found Brown guilty of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for gunning down the victim in broad daylight, a man who lived on the same block as the defendant.

According to trial records, at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, Brown got into an argument with Anderson Delgado inside a bodega located at 131-22 140th St. The two men lived on the same block and were acquaintances.

The argument spilled out onto the sidewalk where, suddenly, Brown pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old victim in his head before fleeing to his home.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported Delgado to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

“After listening to all the evidence, a jury found the defendant guilty. This was a senseless killing in a residential neighborhood in mid-afternoon,” Katz said. “Gun violence is never acceptable and puts everyone in harm’s way. Now facing punishment for this heinous crime, the defendant faces a lengthy term of incarceration when the judge sentences him next month.”

Justice Margulis set sentencing for Nov. 17, at that time Brown faces up to 25 years to life in prison.