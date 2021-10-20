NYC Compost Project to host a Pumpkin Smash in Sunnyside

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For those who are hesitant to just trash their Halloween jack-o’-lanterns, you’re in luck — the NYC Compost Project has an eco-friendly alternative for you.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 the NYC Compost Project, hosted by Queens Botanical Garden, will hold its annual Pumpkin Smash from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sunnyside Greenmarket.

The market can be found on Skillman Avenue at 43rd Street, next to Lou Lodati Playground. NYC Compost Project staff will help local residents smash their pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns and gourds, which would have otherwise just been thrown away. The remains of these pumpkins will then be taken back to the Queens Botanical Gardens to be turned into compost.

“Now more than ever New Yorkers are eager to come together to [support] community composting. What better way than Pumpkin Smash?” Compost Project Manager Chelsea Encababian said. ”This event takes something very fun — smashing pumpkins to smithereens — and uses it to engage and educate with community members about the importance of compost. Our aim is to continue building a culture of composting in New York City.”

Queens residents will be able to see the rewards for their participation in the pumpkin smashing. The finished compost created from their scraps will be used at community gardens and urban farms, street tree beds and other public greening initiatives.

Beyond the smashing, the participants are encouraged to enjoy worm bin workshops, enter a raffle and pick up educational information on different composting and recycling programs in New York City.

All five boroughs will be visited by NYC Compost Project, which has plans to host Pumpkin Smash throughout the city.

For more information on the Sunnyside event, visit queensbotanical.org. For more information on the NYC Compost Project, visit nyc.gov/compostproject.