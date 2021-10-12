NYPD searched for a suspect in a Corona social club stabbing last weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A woman was stabbed near Roosevelt Avenue in Corona Saturday and police from the 115th Precinct are looking for the man who assaulted her.

Just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 9, the 28-year-old victim was inside a social club at 39-22 108th St. when the suspect approached her and stabbed her in the left side of her stomach before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS transported the woman to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing for treatment and she was listed in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

A surveillance image of the suspect was released showing him in a dark-colored baseball cap and a white T-shirt with an Aeropostale logo across the chest with NYC-87 underneath.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.