Police in Jackson Heights are searching for a gunman who opened fire on 90th Street

Police from the 115th in Jackson Heights are looking for a gunman who opened fire on 90th Street in broad daylight on Thursday, Oct. 14.

At around 4 p.m. on Oct. 14, the suspect was in front of a home at 37-18 90th Street when he pulled out a pistol and fired it two times before fleeing on foot, according to the NYPD.

There were no injuries or property damage reported in connection to the shooting.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he fled the scene. He was wearing a dark hoodie with dark Adidas sweatpants with white stripes down the legs.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.