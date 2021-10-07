Queens senator celebrates veterans at annual Veterans BBQ

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. gathered veterans from across Queens to celebrate the 12th annual Veterans BBQ event on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Howard Beach.

“I was so happy to see our veterans come out to the Howard Beach Motor Club and safely celebrate,” Addabbo said. “As I like to say, every day is Veterans Day, and I am proud that the community was able to come together for such a great event and show our veterans how much they are appreciated.”

Addabbo’s annual tradition, since he first became senator, treats local veterans to a friendly afternoon of free food and entertainment. Following a year since the COVID-19 struck, the Senator made sure that this year they would have a safe and exceptional celebration for the veterans, their family and their friends.

“This was the 12th year that I have held this event, and after COVID forced us to do a grab-and-go lunch last year, I really wanted to make this one special,” Addabbo said.

For the event to occur, it took effort from a lot of people. Addabbo gave recognition to Howard Beach Motor Boat Club and their staff for hosting the event and serving the food, Laura Lee and Richie Pullara for providing the entertainment, Pat Connelly and Mike Iannazzo for helping to put the event together, as well as Nick the Balloonatic, SammyLee Creations, Isabella Priolo, Julianna Piazza, Gemma Vallely, Vanessa Guzzo, Dawn Marie Napolitano, Bianca Zelaya, Jimmy Porth, John Schupak, Eddie Earl, Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato, Councilman Eric Ulrich, Deputy Queens Borough President Rhonda Binda, and the Addabbo team staff.

Addabbo also gave special thanks to the local businesses that participated in this event by making donations: Brothers Ravioli; Bruno’s Ristorante; C&C Italian Deli; CrossBay Diner; Danny’s Szechuan; DiVino Pizzeria; Gino’s Pizzeria; LaVilla Pizzeria; Lenny’s Clam Bar; McDonald’s; New Park Pizza; Oxford Bakery; Russo’s on the Bay; and Sugar Bun Bakery.