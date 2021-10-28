Queens Theatre presents first in-person play readings since pandemic shutdown began

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park is hosting its first in-person play readings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The doors will once again be open to the public with two evening performances.

“SHORTS! An Evening of Short Plays” on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. and “MORE SHORTS! Another Evening of Short Plays” on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. features plays written and directed by artists who identify as Asian.

“Queens Theatre has always championed quality, diversity, equity and inclusion, making it one of my favorite venues to see new work,” playwright Lucy Wang said. “I am thrilled to return there to see my work performed before a live audience. This homecoming feels even sweeter after the long hiatus imposed by the pandemic because Queens Theatre prioritizes accessibility and I can bring my 93-year-old father-in-law to the show. What a gift.”

Both evenings’ performances will be directed by Aneesh Kudtarkar and Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, and feature casts that include Borah Ahn, Subin Kara Ahn, David Brown, Shan Y. Chuang, Stuart Green, Nancy Yao Massbach and Yeena Sung.

“I found these plays electrifying,” Director Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li said. “The playwrights strike an elegant balance between two great cultures, while meticulously dissecting the complexity of these cultures. As a Taiwanese immigrant who is still looking for a sense of belonging in this country, these relatable short plays generously offer me great consolation.”

All performances are free, but advanced reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be reserved by calling 718-760-0064 or by visiting the Queens Theatre website at queenstheatre.org.

All guests 12 years of age and up must produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival at Queens Theatre and patrons over the age of 18 must also show a valid form of ID. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

“I am excited to have the first post-pandemic, in-theater reading of my play at Queens Theatre,” playwright Cary Wong said. “After watching theater on Zoom and social media for the last 18 months, returning to the historic building will be quite emotional.”