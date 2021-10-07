Shooter opens fire on St. Albans crowd: NYPD

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a young man who allegedly opened fire on a crowd of people on a commercial block in St. Albans last month.
Calling it “an attempted murder incident,” investigators say that on Thursday, Sept. 30 just after 3 p.m., in front of 172-06 Linden Blvd., just south of St. Albans Park, the gunman allegedly discharged a handgun at a crowd of students and adults.
The gunfire caused damage to the storefront, but there were no injuries as a result of the shooting, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect riding an MTA bus.
He is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 15 and 20 years. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe, white sneakers, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.