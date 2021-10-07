Shooter opens fire on St. Albans crowd: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a young man who allegedly opened fire on a crowd of people on a commercial block in St. Albans last month.

Calling it “an attempted murder incident,” investigators say that on Thursday, Sept. 30 just after 3 p.m., in front of 172-06 Linden Blvd., just south of St. Albans Park, the gunman allegedly discharged a handgun at a crowd of students and adults.

The gunfire caused damage to the storefront, but there were no injuries as a result of the shooting, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect riding an MTA bus.

He is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 15 and 20 years. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe, white sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.