Prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Flushing and Far Rockaway

Queens residents are on a hot streak, with winning lottery tickets sold in Flushing and Far Rockaway in the past week.

A winning Take 5 ticket worth $21,335.50 for the the Oct. 5 midday drawing was purchased at Pramukh 162 Inc., located at 162-20 Northern Blvd. in Flushing.

Another Take 5 ticket, this one for the Oct. 8 midday drawing, was purchased at 7-Eleven located at 69-58 Main St. in Flushing. The ticket is worth $11,187.50.

A winning ticket worth $36,827 was purchased at Sweet Tree, located at 16-04 Mott Ave. in Far Rockaway. The prize-winning ticket was announced for the Oct. 10 Take 5 evening drawing.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket need to check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers on their card for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

The Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Then the drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York state lottery continues to be one of the highest awarding lotteries in the world and has given out billions since being established in 1967. The New York state lottery has also contributed billions of dollars into the education system through the sale of tickets.

For more information about the New York state lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.