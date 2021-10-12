Two sought in connection with Rego Park robbery earlier this month: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 112th Precinct are searching for two men in connection with a Rego Park robbery.

At around 3:15 in the morning of Friday, Oct. 1, a 27-year-old man was approached by two suspects on the corner of 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard. One of them allegedly pressed a “hard object” against his body and demanded his property, police said.

They then forcibly removed an iPhone, AirPods and a fanny pack from the victim before fleeing into the 63rd Drive-Rego Park subway station.

The victim was not injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the two men.

One suspect was seen wearing a dark jacket and gray sweatpants and a dark-colored baseball cap jumps the turnstile in the subway station before opening a gate for the second suspect. He was wearing a white hoodie with a red and black baseball cap.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.