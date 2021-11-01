$1M Powerball ticket sold in Jackson Heights 7-Eleven

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens residents have continued a lucky streak with a Powerball winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Jackson Heights on Nov. 8.

The second-prize ticket for the Nov. 8 drawing was purchased at a 7-Eleven located at 79-01 Northern Blvd. It had four matching numbers, with the Powerball randomly selected on live TV.

For the Powerball game, the winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21, to help support education in New York state.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.