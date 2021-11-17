Commonpoint Queens hosts free job fair in Forest Hills next month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Those in the market for a job will have the opportunity to attend a Forest Hills job fair with dozens of businesses next month.

The event will be hosted in partnership with Commonpoint Queens, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the Queens Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 67-09 108th St.

There will be 60 businesses in attendance including Amazon, Northwell Health, Workforce1, Hyatt, FedEx, New York and Atlantic Railway and attendance is free.

“Connecting Queens’ top-notch talent with available job opportunities is at the heart of our economic recovery as we build a stronger, fairer borough post-pandemic, and our office is proud to partner with Commonpoint Queens and the Queens Chamber of Commerce to host this comprehensive job fair,” Richards said. “If you’re looking to get hired or change careers, we look forward to connecting you with the dozens of companies across a wide array of industries we’ll have on hand on Dec. 1 in Forest Hills.”

Last year, Commonpoint Queens led other efforts to help borough residents find employment during the pandemic. In the fall, the organization launched a new employment hub in Elmhurst as part of UJA’s Upward New York initiative. This resource provides career services like job training and placement, career counseling, digital literacy, work readiness workshops, pre-HSE and HSE program and college access.

“The pandemic has been devastating for our community in so many ways. As community leaders, it is all of our responsibilities to ensure that our neighbors have access to meaningful jobs that pay a living wage,” said Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Queens borough president and the Queens Chamber of Commerce, two of the most well-established and resourceful institutions in our great borough.”

The Dec. 1 job fair is free of charge and open to the public. Those interested must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.

Job seekers can pre-register at commonpointqueens.org/jobfair21 and employers who are hiring can fill out a form at commonpointqueens.org/hiring.

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce prides itself on the partnerships we have throughout Queens County and we are thrilled to partner with Commonpoint Queens on this job fair initiative,” said Thomas J. Grech, president and CEO of Queens Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact Catherine de la Isla at workforceevents@commonpointqueens.org or 718-268-5057.