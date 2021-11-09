Cops seek pair of package poachers who stole from Ridgewood home last month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a couple of parcel poachers who struck last month near the Queens and Brooklyn border.

Police say that at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, the two suspects pried open a mailbox at a home on Madison Street just south of Myrtle Avenue. The duo made off with multiple packages, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects. The man was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with dark pants and gray sneakers, and the woman also wore a blue long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.