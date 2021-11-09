Cops seek pair of package poachers who stole from Ridgewood home last month

Detectives from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a couple of parcel poachers who struck last month near the Queens and Brooklyn border.
Police say that at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, the two suspects pried open a mailbox at a home on Madison Street just south of Myrtle Avenue. The duo made off with multiple packages, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects. The man was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with dark pants and gray sneakers, and the woman also wore a blue long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.