Cyclist gropes woman who was walking her son in Astoria Park: NYPD

A walk in the park was ruined for a mother and son when a cyclist groped her last month.

A 41-year-old mom was strolling through Astoria Park with her 3-year-old boy in the vicinity of 19th Street and 23rd Drive just after 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, when a man rode up behind them and the suspect allegedly reached between her legs, grabbed her crotch and fondled her breasts before fleeing into the park, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the assailant who is described as approximately 18 years old with a light complexion around 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair.

The cyclist was riding a grey BMX with a red front tire and he was wearing a black hooded jacket with a New Balance logo printed on the left arm, black jeans, a black book bag and red and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.