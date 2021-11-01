Group of three assaults subway rider outside Roosevelt Avenue station in Jackson Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for three men who beat up a straphanger outside the Roosevelt Avenue subway hub in Jackson Heights last week.

Authorities say that at around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the victim exited an E train and was walking through the mezzanine inside the station when he was approached by the group of men who snatched a cellphone from the man’s hands and ran from the station.

The victim gave chase and caught up to the assailants at the corner of Broadway and Roosevelt Avenue and attempted to retrieve his phone, according to the NYPD.

The three men then attacked him, repeatedly punching and then kicking him before taking off with the cellphone, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition with a laceration and swelling to his face, authorities said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the assailants who are described as in their late teens to early 20s with medium complexions and thin builds.

Two of the men were wearing identical orange hooded sweatsuits and the third man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.