NYPD asking public’s help in identifying gang who chased Jamaica man before gunning him down

The NYPD has released a slew of surveillance images of a group of nearly a dozen young men who allegedly chased a 23-year-old Jamaica man before gunning him down in broad daylight last week.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 as the gang ran after Joel Cobbs of 204th Street for several blocks before one of them pulled out a handgun striking the victim once in the head, police said. The group of men then fled the crime scene on foot in several different directions.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of a hair salon at 89-32 163rd St. and discovered Cobbs lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Cobbs to Jamaica Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are searching for the group of 11 men between the ages of 20 to 30. The gunman is believed to have worn all black clothing, police said.





No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.