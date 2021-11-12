New Regal movie theater opens in Flushing for the first time in 35 years

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As cinemas across the nation welcome movie-lovers back, Regal’s new 4DX theater at Tangram will open its doors for the first time on Friday, Nov. 12.

Downtown Flushing has been without a movie theater for over 35 years, following the closure of the historic RKO Keith Theater. Regal Tangram, located at 133-36 37th Ave., is the first movie theater to open in Flushing since then and will be the borough’s first 4DX movie theater.

“When the historic RKO Keith Theater closed in 1968, Downtown Flushing was, and has been, at a loss without a movie theater,” Helen Lee, executive vice president of F&T Group, said. “It was a high priority for us to bring a state-of-the-art cinematic experience back to the community.”

Tangram’s 36,000-square-foot Regal theatre has seven screens and will feature a 4DX auditorium with groundbreaking cinema technology, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.

The theater will feature a full-service bar and signature concession stand favorites including Pepsi soft drinks, fresh popcorn and candy, along with a kitchen serving hot food including chicken tenders, beer-battered fries, Angus cheeseburgers and mozzarella sticks.

In celebration of opening the new state-of-the-art theatre, moviegoers will be able to enjoy all movies for only $3 starting Friday, Nov. 12 through Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“As we open our brand-new Tangram theatre, we are showcasing the latest innovations to the theatrical experience,” Richard Grover, vice president of communications at Regal, said. “This theatre represents the future of moviegoing with top-of-line technology and amenities including a 4DX auditorium.”

Guests enter into a state-of-the-art lobby, complete with LED and digital signage designed as a modern and inviting setting to experience the latest Hollywood blockbusters.

The theatre is part of the Tangram project, a mixed-use development project located in the heart of Downtown Flushing. In addition to the new movie theatre, Tangram encompasses 324 luxury residences, 48 office condos, a four-star branded lifestyle hotel, a 27,000-square-foot food court, beer garden and an array of international and domestic shops and brands.

For a complete list of movies and showtimes, visit regmovies.com or download the Regal mobile app.