NYPD searching for Astoria bank robber who made off with nearly $3K

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a man who pulled off a bank heist Monday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Capital One Bank, located at 30-17 Broadway, just after 4 p.m. and allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied and the man fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction with $2,963 in cash, according to the NYPD.

There were no injuries reported and no weapons were displayed during the robbery.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect who is described as a light-skinned man in his mid-30s with black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts and black sneakers, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.