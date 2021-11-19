Quantcast
NYPD searching for gunman who opened fire from a car on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Forest Park

Police are looking for a man who opened fire from a moving car on the Jackie Robinson Parkway on Nov. 18. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a gunman who opened fire from a moving vehicle on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, Nov. 18.

The NYPD has released surveillance images of the suspect, which show him as he emerged through the sunroof of a black sedan around 3:43 p.m. and displayed a firearm as another person was driving the vehicle westbound on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Exit 6 near Forest Park, police said.

The gunman fired off two rounds before they drove off, according to the NYPD. No victims were located in relation to the incident.

The gunman appeared to wear a red long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

