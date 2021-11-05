NYPD searching for gunman who shot and killed a man in Flushing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives from the 107th Precinct in Flushing are searching for a gunman who left a man dead near the Pomonok Friendship Garden Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a call of a man shot at 65-16 Parsons Boulevard discovered a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso and head, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification, according to the NYPD.