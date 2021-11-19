Off-duty cop busted in Ozone Park for selling steroids in under cover sting: DA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-duty NYPD cop out of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn was arrested in Ozone Park Thursday, Nov. 18 evening and charged with possessing and sale of a controlled substance after he allegedly sold anabolic steroids to an undercover detective in a sting operation in both October and November, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Police Officer Maurice Lemelin, 33, a Queens resident, was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn Friday morning on a complaint charging him with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

According to the charges, on Oct. 8, Lemelin and another unapprehended individual were on the grounds of the Coliseum Gym at 98-25 Jamaica Blvd. in Woodhaven. An undercover investigator met with the unapprehended individual, who approached Lemelin as he sat inside a black Porsche sports utility vehicle in the rear parking lot of the gym.

The defendant allegedly handed the man a blue plastic bag filled with a vial of testosterone, Anavar, and Arimidex pills, which are anabolic steroids. The go-between then handed over the plastic bag of narcotics in exchange for $630 in cash from the undercover officer.

Katz added that on Nov. 2, Lemelin again set up shop in the back parking lot of the Coliseum Gym. This time, the undercover was inside the gym and the unapprehended man instructed the “buyer” to meet him at the entrance and the two walked outside to the waiting black Porsche SUV. This time Lemelin allegedly sold him a clear blue plastic bag containing four vials of testosterone cypionate, Anavar, Arimidex, and other loose pills. The undercover detective paid $2,200 for the steroids.

“There is no place in the New York City Police Department for criminal or unethical behavior,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “Our officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect the public and should they fail in this sacred mission, they must be held accountable.”

Judge Dunn ordered Lemelin to return to court on Jan. 27. If convicted, Lemelin faces up to 7 years in prison.

“Alleged to have been selling steroids from the parking lot of a gym in Queens, this defendant has not only broken the law but smeared the integrity of the badge,” Katz said. “With almost two years of service at the NYPD and still a probationary officer, this defendant now faces very serious charges.”