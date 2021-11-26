QNS Weekender: 6 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

We love a long weekend and we know you do too! In addition to stuffing yourselves on delicious holiday meals, here are some more things to do around Queens this weekend.

On Friday, take a hike in Alley Pond Park and learn about The Alley Giant, a tulip poplar that is reportedly the oldest living organism in New York. On Saturday, help to clean up The Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground. On Sunday, take a lesson from Urban Park Rangers about the history of the 1964 World’s Fair at Flushing Meadows Corona Fair.

For these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Black Friday Hike: The Alley Giant (Alley Pond Park): Take a scenic walk after stuffing yourself on delicious Thanksgiving food. This Black Friday hike will take you to what is reportedly the oldest living organism in New York, the Alley Giant, a tulip poplar between 350 and 400 years old that was part of a 17th-century gift from the Dutch West India Company to the Manhattan Walloon. Participants should wear comfortable walking footwear. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Nov. 26.

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Beginner Birding (Highland Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this birding experience in Highland Park. Participants of any level will be able to check out birds from the park’s best viewing spots. Bring your own binoculars. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Nov. 27.

It’s My Park (The Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground): Volunteer with Green Earth Urban Gardens to beautify the outdoor space this weekend. 165th Street and 46th Avenue in The Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 to 11 a.m., Nov. 27.

Hike and Pick (Forest Park): Get into the great outdoors while helping to beautify public spaces. Volunteers are needed at Forest Park to clean up the Orange Trail on this scenic hike. Register here. Pine Grove in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 27.

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Historic New York: The 1964 World’s Fair (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Learn about the famous 1964-65 World’s Fair with the Urban Park Rangers. The park was the site of this historic event and elements of the World’s Fair are still present for participants to see. Registration is required. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 28.

Native American Herbaceous Plant Walk (Alley Pond Park): People of all ages (and dogs on leashes) are welcome to this nature walk led by Jocelyn Perez, Herbalists Without Borders (HWB) NYC Queens Chapter Coordinator, naturalist and conservationist. Perez will identify plants and teach participants about their medicinal uses, edibility and Native American folklore. Meet at the front entrance of APEC and be sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Register now as spots are limited! Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Alley Pond Park. alleypond.org. $10 per person. 1 to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 28.

