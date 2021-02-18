QNS Weekender: 11 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

As February continues, Queens institutions continue to present a wide array of arts, culture and nature activities for everyone to enjoy.

This weekend, there are several ongoing events including an art show at the Queens Botanical Garden featuring works by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists from the borough and a Lunar New Year celebration that will continue until the end of the month. But there are also some new activities this weekend like a virtual dance class for older adults hosted by the Queens Theatre, a nature scavenger hunt at Juniper Valley Park and a performance of the music of Haiti at Queens College.

Check out these 11 events happening in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 19 to April 4.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., Feb. 19.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., Feb. 19.

Lunar New Year at the Garden (Queens Botanical Garden): The Queens Botanical Garden is continuing its Lunar New Year celebration, which will run throughout the month of February. The Garden will be outfitted in festive decorations and guests are encouraged to drop in and pick up a free paper blossom branch activity kit or purchase a plant at the Lucky Plant sale. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. Drop in., Feb. 19 to 28.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Animal Care Trainee (APEC): Join the Alley Park Environmental Center for a lesson on how to care for animals. During the program, kids ages 8 to 10 will learn the responsibilities of being an animal caretaker including feeding, brushing and cleaning the animals. All participants are required to wear masks and will need to wear gloves when touching and handling animals. The lesson is limited to eight participants. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $28 per participant. 10 a.m., Feb. 20.

Nature Scavenger Hunt (Juniper Valley Park): Urban Park Rangers head to Juniper Valley Park to lead an exploration of the natural world through hunting common and uncommon objects in the wild. While all are welcome to attend, this program is tailored for young children and families. Anyone feeling sick should stay home. Those who participate should wear a mask, bring hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing. 80th Street and Juniper Boulevard North, Middle Village. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., Feb. 20.

Building Bridges (APEC): If animals are not really your speed, APEC is also offering its popular Building Bridges program. Students will learn the physics behind building bridges and see how the structures are able to support heavy loads without breaking. Participants will build their own bridges and see who can make the strongest bridge. Masks must be worn at all times and a maximum of eight students can participate. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $29 per participant. 1 p.m., Feb. 20.

Make Your Own Play-Doh (Queens Museum): This Saturday, the Queens Museum is bringing a piece of nostalgia and teaching at-home audiences to make Play-Doh. The modeling compound was first sold as a wallpaper cleaner in the 1930s but was then reformulated and marketed to children starting in the mid-1950s. Drop-in Family Art Workshops, hosted by the Queens Museum, are open to all and suited for diverse learners, children with special needs and English language learners. To RSVP for this week’s workshop, contact fkhuda@queensmuseum.org. Virtual. queensmuseum.org. Free. 1 p.m., Feb. 20.

Virtual Exhibition – Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, Feb. 20

A Musical Journey through Queens: The Music of Haiti (Queens College): As part of Queens College’s Black History Month celebrations, the school’s Kupferberg Center for the Arts is showcasing the music of Haiti. The performance features acclaimed Haitian-American vocalist Pauline Jean joined by two Haitian music legends, accordion master Richard Duroseau and percussionist Mario De Volcy. Virtual on YouTube. qc.cuny.edu. Free. 3 p.m., Feb. 20.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

Bayside Historical Society’s 20th Annual Winter Art Show Goes Virtual! (BHS): This year, the Bayside Historical Society is taking its annual Winter Art Show to computer screens. A total of 42 adult artists and 19 student artists from Bayside High School will present works in various mediums. Participants can view works in two fully virtual art galleries. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. Open time. Feb. 21 to 28.

