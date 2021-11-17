Seasonal lantern festival to light up Queens Farm starting on Thanksgiving

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Delight in illuminated animals, fruits, vegetables and flowers at Queens County Farm Museum’s lantern festival beginning next week.

Illuminate the Farm is coming to Floral Park on Thursday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, and will feature over 1,000 lights by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group to kick off the start of the holiday season. The entertainment company is best known for creating the NYC Winter Lantern Festival in 2018, the city’s first-ever lantern festival.

The hand-crafted lanterns, custom designed by Chinese artisans, are based on a 2,000-year-old ancient Chinese tradition. They will be displayed throughout six acres of historic farm land.

Attendees will also get to enjoy various NYC-based food vendors, a themed gift shop and an interactive multimedia display.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to celebrate the holiday season at Queens Farm,” said Queens Farm Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin. “Illuminate the Farm enchants the imagination and is a delight to the senses.”

Illuminate the Farm is open every Thursday through Sunday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning on Thursday, Nov. 25. From Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, the festival will be open nightly.

General admission tickets are $24.99 and $16.99 for children ages 3 to 12.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit queensfarm.org.