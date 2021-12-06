Cops searching for knife-wielding teen who assaulted 11-year-old boy in a Briarwood school

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has released an artist’s sketch of a knife-wielding intruder who allegedly accosted an 11-year-old boy inside a Briarwood school bathroom last week.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are on the lookout for the suspect who entered the Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School, located at 85-05 144th St., just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec.1, and approached the student inside the public men’s room. The assailant pulled out a knife and pointed it at the youngster’s chest demanding money, police said.

The victim told him he had no money and the individual forcibly removed the student’s water bottle and fled the school, according to the NYPD. The student was not injured, police said.

Just minutes later, police say the same suspect approached a 51-year-old man at the corner of 85th Road and 149th Street and began to argue with him. The perpetrator pulled out his knife and lunged at the victim’s throat, but did not make contact, police said.

The man swung his knife repeatedly at the victim, cutting his jacket but not his arm. He then threw the water bottle at the man and then fled the location. The victim was not injured, police said.

The NYPD released the sketch of the perp, and a surveillance photo of him inside a nearby deli. He is described as a Hispanic teenager around 5’2” tall and 110 pounds with a slim build and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and black pants.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.