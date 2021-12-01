Cord Meyer names managing member of Saber Real Estate Advisors to its board

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Forest Hills-based development company recently appointed a new member to its board of directors.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Cord Meyer Development Company announced that Martin G. Berger, a managing member of Saber Real Estate Advisors and Saber Real Estate North, is now on the company’s board. According to Cord Meyer, this is the third time in its 117-year history that it appointed a board member who was not employed by the company or a family member.

Cord Meyer President and CEO Matthew Whalen commented on the decision saying that Berger brings “outstanding real estate experience” in areas like financing and developing commercial, residential and mixed-use projects.

“Marty has conceived, negotiated, and implemented development plans representing nearly $2 billion in completed value,” Whalen said. “He has managed dozens of commercial and residential properties valued at more than $450 million nationwide and personally oversaw the development of some of the most ambitious and prestigious mixed-use projects in the New York region. I am confident Cord Meyer will benefit from Marty’s extensive real estate and development expertise today and as we look to the future. We are honored to have him join our board.”

Berger earned a Bachelor of Arts from Northeastern University in 1980 and an MBA in 1982. He subsequently became the vice president of property management at Diversified Holding Corp. before founding Saber’s predecessor, McCann Development Series II LLC in 1989.

Outside of his role, Berger is a member of Westchester County Boards and Commissions Economic Development Re-Opening Task Force, the Business Council of Westchester and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Additionally, he has spoken at various business and economic development forums including the Business Council, the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Jewish Business Network and served as a guest lecturer at New York University.

“It is a privilege to welcome Marty to the Cord Meyer board of directors,” said Cord Meyer Board Chairman Richard W. Meyer, Jr. “His firsthand development experience and keen knowledge of the New York real estate market will be greatly appreciated. I know I speak for all the directors in stating that Marty will be an important voice on the board.”