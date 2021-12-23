Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Corona man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 22, and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman inside a Forest Hills elevator last week.

Ralph Toro, 62, who lives along the Horace Harding Expressway near 113th Street, was charged with attempted robbery and sex abuse for allegedly attacking a 51-year-old woman just after noon on Friday, Dec. 17, police said.

The victim entered an elevator in her building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street when Toro allegedly entered the car and pulled a knife, according to law enforcement. The woman then emptied the contents of her bag onto the floor.

Toro is accused of searching the woman’s body for additional property and then pulling down her pants and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The victim fought back pushing her attacker out of the elevator without any of her property removed, police said, and Toro took off to a stairwell and fled the location.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the woman to an area hospital for a medical evaluation where she was listed in stable condition, according to the NYPD.