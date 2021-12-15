Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The children of Corona were the focus of the 41st annual tree lighting at William F. Moore Park Saturday, Dec. 11, as Councilman Francisco Moya together with leaders and members of the community celebrated the children of the neighborhood who faced enormous challenges during the COVID crisis.

The day featured a toy giveaway to more than 400 children and holiday songs performed by P.S. 14 and P.S. 110 students. The event culminated with the lighting of the tree.

“There is no greater joy than seeing smiles on children’s faces and that was at the heart of our toy distribution and tree lighting celebration,” Moya said. “After another school year and holiday season adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, we brought the holiday cheer to William F. Moore Park and the entire neighborhood with our tree lighting and students singing.”

The event was part of Moya’s efforts to bring holiday cheer to families in the communities hardest hit by the pandemic and students, given the ever-changing environment they have endured during the nearly two years of the pandemic. The toy distribution was thanks to a partnership with Sheet Metal Workers Local 28.

“Our members are always looking to give back and this time of year is no exception,” Sheet Metal Workers Local 28 President and Business Manager Eric Meslin said. “As families in this neighborhood continue to recover from COVID-19, there’s nothing more special than to have the opportunity to bring out smiles in children during this holiday season.”

The tree and holiday decorations will be up in William F. Moore Park through Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, and were once again designed by Yessenia Calle in partnership with the Ecuadorian Civic Committee of New York.

“This holiday season my family and I wanted to light up Williams F. Moore Park with a sweet little wonderland filled with gifts and treats,” Calle said.

Following musical performances by students from P.S. 110 and P.S. 14, NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett thanked Moya for sponsoring the event and annual tradition at William F. Moore Park.

“The children’s voices really made the evening special together with a holiday exhibit that will bring joy and cheer to so many families,” he said.