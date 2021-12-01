CUNY college courses will be offered in Far Rockaway this spring, providing new pathway to economic success

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Rockaway adults will have the opportunity this spring to take CUNY college courses to improve their quality of life as part of a new educational partnership.

Thanks to a new partnership between Challenge Charter High School and the CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies (SLU) will begin offering courses taught by SLU faculty at Challenge Charter High School, located at 15-20 Central Avenue.

Southeast Queens residents will have the opportunity to attend a second information session at the school on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Officials will be on hand to provide details on which programs are available, how to apply and register, plus financial information and how to receive 1-on-1 guidance.

“As a higher educational institution founded on the principles of expanding higher educational opportunities and on preparing students who aspire to careers dedicated to public service and social justice, we are thrilled to be partnering with the Challenge Preparatory Charter to do just that — provide access to college courses, academic support services and opportunities for career advancement to the Far Rockaway community,” CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies Dean Gregory Mantsios said.

Participants of the information session will learn about SLU’s educational programming including several advanced certifications, undergraduate and graduate courses of study, and GED completion. Special scholarship information will also be shared.

With no local college in the community, the educational partnership removes one of the major barriers that residents interested in upscaling their skills or education have faced: a long commute.

“You don’t have to go to college; college comes to you,” Challenge Charter School CEO Rev. Dr. Les Mullings said. “This is a momentous occasion for our citizens and for the future of Far Rockaway. Anyone interested in building a better life should take a look at what this amazing program has to offer.”

Registration begins Monday, Jan. 24, and classes begin Monday, Feb. 7. For more information, click here or email admissions@slu.cuny.edu for more details.