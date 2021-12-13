Flushing pediatrician indicted for allegedly stabbing pregnant employee: DA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Flushing pediatrician was indicted by a Queens grand jury for an alleged knife attack on a pregnant employee in June, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jianqiang An, 58, of Lakeville Road in New Hyde Park, was arraigned on Dec. 9 before Queens Supreme Court Justice John Zoll on a three-count indictment charging him with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly stabbed a female employee at his medical office in Flushing.

According to the charges, on the afternoon of June 21, An confronted the victim when she attempted to leave the office for the day. The defendant allegedly moved to physically block the door and prevent the 30-year-old victim from leaving the premises. An allegedly yelled at the pregnant woman and waved a paring knife at her and then held the knife to the woman’s neck and cut her several times.

Video surveillance footage shows the victim crawling into the hallway attempting to protect herself from the defendant as he emerged from the office wielding the knife. The defendant allegedly cut the victim several more times as they struggled in the hallway. Other office employees and the victim’s husband intervened and restrained the defendant until police arrived.

Katz said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple cuts to her neck, arms and hands and further observation of the fetus. Police Officer Yingkai Kong of the 109th Precinct in Flushing arrested the pediatrician.

“A medical doctor’s oath is ‘do no harm,’” Katz said. “This defendant is a medical doctor accused of inflicting great harm during a violent attack on his own employees, a pregnant woman he allegedly stabbed and slashed multiple times.”

Justice Zoll ordered the defendant to return to court on Feb. 28.

An faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.