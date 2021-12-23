Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who attacked a subway rider before stealing his shoes earlier this month.

The 18-year-old victim was on the northbound R train platform at the Steinway Street station just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, when the suspect approached and began punching and kicking him before taking his box of shoes and fleeing, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the assailant as he took off with the box of shoes. The suspect has a light complexion and dark hair and he was wearing a blue jacket, beige pants and dark sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.