Manhattan homeless man charged in fatal stabbing a Rufus King Park in Jamaica

The NYPD arrested a suspect Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the fatal stabbing of a Jamaica man at Rufus King Park.

Detectives tracked Raymond Kenner, 22, to The Walcott Hotel in Manhattan, a shelter for the homeless transitioning from prison, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of 29-year-old Benjamin Vasquez Bulux on the evening of Dec. 23.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the intersection of 89th Avenue and 150th Street at the northeast corner of Rufus King Park.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Bulux with multiple wounds to the back and torso.

EMS responded to the crime scene and determined that the wounds were stab wounds. Paramedics transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.