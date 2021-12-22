Ozone Park man struck and killed by MTA bus in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An Ozone Park man was struck and killed by an MTA bus at the bustling transit hub on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Nazmul Ahsan, 63, of 81st Street, was trying to cross Broadway just before 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by the bus. Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and discovered the victim lying on the roadway with severe head trauma, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Ahsan to nearby Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The MTA had no comment on the incident.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the Q39 MTA bus, operated by a 54-year-old man, was traveling westbound along Broadway, with the green traffic signal in its favor, at the pedestrian intersection located near Roosevelt Avenue.

As the bus entered the crosswalk, the victim began to cross Broadway in the east crosswalk, heading from north to south against the pedestrian signal, police said.

The bus struck the man with its front bumper, knocking him to the pavement. The MTA bus remained at the scene. The driver was uninjured and there were no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.