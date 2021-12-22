Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A teenager in Ozone Park was robbed by a knife-wielding police impersonator last month, according to authorities.

During the evening of Monday, Nov. 15, in the vicinity of 107th Avenue and 111th Street, the suspect approached an 18-year-old and told him he was a police officer, police said. He then told the teen he had a gun and a knife before he pulled out the knife and told the victim not to move, police sources said.

The assailant removed the victim’s wallet, cellphone and keys and fled the scene on foot northbound on 112th Street, according to authorities.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as a Black man who is approximately 6 feet tall and between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.