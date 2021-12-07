Police looking for suspect behind two Forest Hills break-ins

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for a suspect in connection to two break-ins that occurred in the neighborhood late last month.

At around 3:30 on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 24, a man entered a private home in the vicinity of Greenway North and Puritan Avenue by breaking a kitchen window with a brick. The intruder fled on foot after tripping an alarm system. There were no injuries or property removed as a result of the incident, police said.

Sometime later that morning, the same man entered another private home in the vicinity of Greenway north and Overhill Road by breaking a rear door. Once inside, the suspect removed credit cards and attempted to remove a vehicle before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. Once again, there were no reported injuries.

The suspect was seen on video surveillance at a nearby subway station. He was wearing a black NASA jacket over a black hoodie with a NIKE Air Jordan logo. Black pants and white sneakers with gold highlights.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.