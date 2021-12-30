QNS Weekender: 4 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Ring in 2022 with a few activities around the borough.

While there’s not a ton happening, our pick this weekend is checking out lanterns at Queens Farm. Enjoy hand-crafted lanterns depicting adorable farm animals, fruits, vegetables, flowers and holiday designs before they’re gone!

For this and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

Kids Week: Nature Story Time (Baisley Pond Park): While the kids are on winter break, take them to the park to participate in this fun storytelling experience. Led by the Urban Park Rangers, kids will learn about nature in a hands-on and fun way. Mother Carter Garden in Baisley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Dec. 31.

Illuminate the Farm (Queens Farm): This is one of the last weekends of the season to see holiday lanterns light up Queens Farm. The hand-crafted lanterns are made with over 1,000 lights and creat an immersive experience across the farm’s six acres. Lanterns depict farm animals, fruits, vegetables, flowers and holiday designs. Patrons are also welcome to pick their own wish lantern (for $5) to decorate and take home. Advance tickets are required. Queens Farm; 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. queensfarm.org. Tickets are $24.99 for general admission, $16.99 for kids 3 to 12 and free for babies 0 to 2. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

New Year’s Day Hike (Forest Park): Start off the New Year with some activity in the great outdoors. The Urban Park Rangers will lead a hike to explore nature, discover the urban forest and unplug from the world. The Overlook in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 1.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

Nature Exploration (Cunningham Park): Broaden your knowledge of outdoor spaces on this nature exploration hike of Cunningham Park. Discover the plants and animals that inhabit the urban forest. Participants are welcome to bring their own binoculars and field guides. Union Turnpike and 196th Street in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 2.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.