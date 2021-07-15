QNS Weekender: 15 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC



St. Albans Park is hosting an outdoor fitness event featuring several fun and challenging exercise classes. Head to East Elmhurst and Flushing to catch outdoor showings of “Toy Story 4” and “Tom & Jerry” on the big screen. Search for hawks at Flushing Meadows Corona Park or learn about the history of a Civil War fortress at Fort Totten Park in Bayside.

Here are 15 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Fitness Fridays (St. Albans Park): Get some fresh air while also getting in shape at St. Albans Park this weekend. The fitness Mobile Unit will be in the park to offer fitness classes like spin, dance fitness and other shape and tone classes. Participants should dress in exercise clothes and bring a water bottle. Outdoors at the Field House in St. Albans Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., July 16.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived — farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16 to Nov. 7, 2021.

SOLE Defined (Queens Theatre): The Queens Theatre is bringing the talents of D.C.-based SOLE Defined for a special performance on the summer stage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The group specializes in percussive dance, using the body as an instrument to create musical expression. The outdoor concert is free but tickets are required. Reserve free tickets. Outdoor stage at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. Free. Times vary, July 16-17.

TAKE ROOT Dance Series (Green Space): The TAKE ROOT dance series is now in its 13th season and this week is presenting “MAHAWAY: SPRING ETERNAL” by Alison Cook Beatty and “The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar” by Anabella Lenzu. Virtual. danceentropy.networkforgood.com. Donation-based. Link sent at time of performance. July 16

Movies Under the Stars – “Toy Story 4” (East Elmhurst Playground): Head to this week’s edition of Movies Under the Stars to watch “Toy Story 4” featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang. In the latest installment of this Pixar favorite, a new toy named “Forky” comes to town when Bonnie makes him out of a spork. But when Forky goes missing, the crew sets out to find him and bring him back home. The movie starts at dusk and viewers should arrive before 8:30 to secure the best spot. East Elmhurst Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 p.m., July 16.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Rockaway Street Tree Care with Super Stewards (Far Rockaway): This weekend, volunteer to help care for the city’s urban forest with the Super Steward team and NYC Parks. Mulch, tools and supplies will be provided. Participants are asked to wear outdoor-appropriate clothes and bring water. Beach Channel Drive and 43rd Street in Far Rockaway. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m., July 17.

Historic New York (Fort Totten Park): Explore the historic Fort Totten Park with the Urban Park Rangers, who will teach attendees about the park’s roots as a Civil War fortress. Registration is required. Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., July 17.

Yoga on the Beach with Sonia (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach for a relaxing yoga session. Led by yoga instructor Sonia, the session combines elements of meditation and movement. Participants are asked to bring sunscreen, a yoga mat, water, towel, yoga blocks and yoga strap. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., July 17.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 17 to Aug. 1, 2021.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., July 17.

Movies Under the Stars – “Tom & Jerry” (Flushing Fields): Get a comfortable blanket and head to Flushing Fields to watch “Tom & Jerry” based on the classic TV series developed by William Hanna. Arrive before 8:30 p.m. to get the best viewing spot. The event is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Flushing Fields. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 p.m., July 17.

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Hike & Pick – Blue Trail (Forest Park): Walk the Blue Trail at Forest Park while also helping to pick up litter with NYC Parks staff. Register here. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., July 18.

Animal Tales – “Animals Should Definitely Not Wear Clothing” (Alley Pond Environmental Center): This weekend, children ages 2 to 3 can enjoy a reading of Judi Barrett’s book “Animal Should Definitely Not Wear Clothing.” This event is limited to six parent/children pairs. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $18 per child. 10:30 a.m., July 18.

Birding – Hawk Watch (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Join the Urban Park Rangers to look for hawks in Queens. Participants are asked to bring binoculars to enhance the viewing experience. Birding is open to people of all skill levels and beginners are welcome. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 p.m., July 18.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., July 18.

