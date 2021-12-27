Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 25-year-old Hollis man was stabbed to death just a block from his home last week and detectives from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for the two men that allegedly attacked him.

At around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Andrew Cunje of Hiawatha Avenue was near the intersection of Carpenter Avenue and Jamaica Avenue when he was set upon by two suspects who stabbed him in the chest and arms during a robbery, police said.

The assailants took his wallet and backpack before fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Carpenter Avenue. EMS responded and transported Cunje to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects walking along the roadway.

One suspect is described as a light-skinned man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, light-colored jeans and light-colored sneakers. The second suspect is described as a Black man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.