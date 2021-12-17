Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz joined NYPD homicide detectives at the scene of a fatal shooting just a block away from Baisley Park in South Jamaica Friday morning, Dec. 17.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person — later identified as Dawn Peterson — shot in front of her home at 155-37 Foch Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. Police found the 39-year-old woman lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and back, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators back at the scene collected evidence including seven shell casings. The suspected shooter is described as a man dressed in dark clothing who fled on foot, police said.

At the scene, a family friend said Peterson has two children, a 3-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son. The family friend said she also worked for a bus company in the area.

The family friend described Peterson as a “really sweet woman,” and said her son is currently “very distraught.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

This story was updated at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.