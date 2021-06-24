Woman pushing infant in stroller struck and killed by truck driver in Whitestone

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A mother pushing her 18-month-old daughter in a stroller was struck and killed by an unlicensed truck driver in Whitestone on Thursday, June 24, according to police.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. by the Cross Island Expressway service road at 15-06 150th St., police said.

According to police, the 40-year-old victim was crossing northbound on the service road while pushing her toddler in a stroller when a white GMC pick-up truck was attempting to turn onto the service road and struck the woman.

Paramedics found the woman unresponsive with trauma and rushed her to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:07 a.m., police said.

The toddler was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver is facing charges of driving with a suspended license and more charges could be added as the investigation remains ongoing, police said.