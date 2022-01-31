Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An attorney from Astoria has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse imagery and other crimes, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Eric Levi, 61, of 45th Street was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 27, before Queens Criminal Court Judge Denis Johnson on a 1,542-count criminal complaint.

Levi is charged with 514-counts each of promoting a sexual performance by a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

According to the charges, a police officer conducting an online investigation using specialized software identified an IP address that allegedly received approximately 50 files of material considered to be child sexual abuse images. A subpoena for the internet provider of the IP address identified the user as defendant Levi with his home address and apartment number Katz said that a court-authorized search warrant was executed at the defendant’s residence early Thursday where police recovered an Apple computer, a USB storage unit and an iPhone.

A detective performed a forensic preview of the material on the defendant’s computer and found more than 10 images of children between the ages of 6 and 8 naked and revealing their genitals, according to the DA, adding that Levi admitted to pleasuring himself to the images and blamed COVID as he was lonely during the pandemic.

“As alleged, the defendant downloaded and viewed numerous images of nude prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts with adult males on his computer at home,” Katz said. “These images of youngsters aren’t just pictures, but crime scene photos of children being abused. The defendant, a member of the bar, certainly should have known that his alleged actions were criminal.”

Judge Johnson ordered Levi to return to court on March 25. Levy faces seven years in prison if convicted.