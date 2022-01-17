Flushing Skyview Center to host return of Lunar New Year festivities

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Shops at Skyview in Flushing is bringing back its beloved colorful Lunar New Year festivities on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shops at Skyview did not host the event in 2020 or 2021 out of safety and abundance of caution for the community, according to Rishika Mahtani, director of Shopping Center Marketing for ShopCore Properties.

“We have partnered once again with the New York Chinese Cultural Center to host traditional lion dance performances and the Queens Botanical Garden will host cherry blossom crafts for children,” Mahtani said.

Select businesses at Skyview will also be distributing the coveted red envelopes to their customers. According to Mahtani, they plan to have a “wish tree” for the community to write wishes and prosperous notes for the New Year which will be on display at the shopping center.

The Shops at Skyview will also participate in Flushing’s annual Lunar New Year parade on Saturday, Feb. 5.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the parade this year and so excited to celebrate the commencement of the New Year with our community,” Mahtani said.

The Shops at Skyview is a multilevel shopping destination located at Level 4 near F21 Red. The center includes a growing mix of national retailers and local favorites, including leading brands such as Target, Uniqlo, SkyFoods, Marshalls and locals like Gong Cha and Royal Beauty.

For more information about The Shops at Skyview upcoming Lunar New Year event visit theshopsatskyviewny.com. Admission is free.