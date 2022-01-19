Hyatt Regency JFK Airport achieves high performance rating: Resorts World NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Resorts World New York City announced that its new Hyatt Regency JFK Airport has been operating with the highest overall scores for full-service Hyatt franchises for cleanliness, working order and customer service.

The criteria is based on a standard set by Hyatt Hotels Corporation and it covered the final quarter of 2021.

The Hyatt Regency JFK is an eight-story, four-star hotel featuring 400 residential-inspired guest rooms and premium suites. The housekeeping and front desk teams played an integral role in maintaining the high scores, inspecting the rooms and helping to personalize each guest experience.

All department heads are consistently reviewing guest feedback, so they know which areas need work.

“Considering we just opened the prior quarter, this is a huge accomplishment that’s very hard to achieve,” Hyatt Regency JFK Director of Rooms Brian Twomey said. “We’re appreciative of the entire team for their hard work in helping us attain these scores. And of course, we couldn’t have done it without an incredible outpouring of positive feedback from our wonderful guests.”

The hotel includes amenities such as a fitness center, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces, retail options and additional gaming areas. The hotel also features the Sugar Factory café and confectionary shop.

Its 218-seat dining room features hot air balloon banquettes, café seating along with a private dining area with a stand-alone cocktail bar.

Conveniently located just minutes away from JFK Airport, the hotel is accessible by the A train, Q37 bus and the Long Island Rail Road Jamaica Station with pickup from the free casino shuttle.

For more information, visit the Resorts World New York City website here or the Hyatt at website.