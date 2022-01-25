Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One of Long Island City’s newest luxury condos, NOVA, is officially complete and will begin launching unit sales later in January.

Representatives of Fogarty Finer, an award-winning architecture firm behind the project’s notable triangular design; SB Development Group, the developers; and Modern Spaces, a Long Island City-based real estate agency, recently celebrated the topping out of the luxury condo.

NOVA, located at 41-05 29th St., is a 24-story boutique condominium with a mix of 86 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with a ground-floor retail space. The ground floor space is currently vacant, according to a spokesperson.

Amenities include a fitness center, bike storage, a children’s playroom, dog washing station and a rooftop deck.

“NOVA’s location is ideal given its park front entrance providing a green, urban oasis for residents to enjoy while still being only minutes from Manhattan,” said Eric Benaim, CEO and founder for Modern Spaces. “NOVA’s distinct architecture, inspired by the Flatiron building, elevates this area of LIC, which is in the midst of a transformation with new green space and developments making it one of the sought-after neighborhoods in NYC today.”

The developers secured a construction loan worth $55 million in May 2021 from SCALE Lending, in order to complete the project. Construction of the approximately 290-foot-tall building finished earlier than originally expected, as developers anticipated a completion date of June 2022.

The exact date for when the condos will go on sale as well as their prices is still to be determined. Prices are expected to start at $600,000 for studios, $760,000 for one-bedrooms and $1.15 million for two-bedrooms, according to City Realty.