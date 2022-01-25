Long Island man busted for armed robbery in Jamaica last March

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Long Island man was taken into custody at the 102nd Precinct in Jamaica Wednesday, Jan. 19, for his alleged role in an armed robbery last March.

William Haskins, 33, of Merillon Street in Uniondale, was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and grand larceny in connection to an incident that unfolded in the early morning of March 27, 2021, in a commercial strip near the corner of 101st Avenue and 97th Street, according to the NYPD.

Two men were sitting in a 2016 Mercedes Benz E350 when they were approached by other two men. One of the assailants pulled out a gun and snatched one of the victim’s neck chains while the other grabbed his iPhone 11. The driver of the Mercedes jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene for safety, police said.

The victim jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off to pick up the man, who had run off. As the driver was about to get back into the car, the assailants reappeared and one of them fired his gun three times, striking the victim in his right leg.

The victims took off in the Mercedes-Benz, which has not been recovered, police said. The victim with the gunshot was taken by private means to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment, according to the NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing.